ATHENS Dec 19 Greece's jobless rate fell to 27
percent in the third quarter of 2013 from 27.1 percent in the
previous three-month period as the pace of the economy's
contraction eased, the country's statistics service said on
Thursday.
It was the second consecutive drop in quarterly unemployment
but the rate was still near a record level of 27.4 percent
earlier this year.
Greece has already published monthly unemployment figures up
to September, which differ from quarterly figures because they
are based on different samples. Quarterly figures are seasonally
adjusted.