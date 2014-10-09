FOREX-Euro firms to 1-month high after ECB rate hike talk, dollar drifts
* Fed widely expected to hike rates at policy meeting this week
ATHENS Oct 9 Greece's jobless rate eased to 26.4 percent in July from 26.7 percent in June, Greek statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.
July's reading was the lowest since December 2012 when unemployment stood at the same level. The record high was set in September 2013, when unemployment reached 27.9 percent.
At more than double the euro zone average of 11.5 percent in July, Greece's unemployment rate remains near record highs despite signs of recovery in the economy, which is projected to emerge from recession and expand by 0.6 percent this year. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)
* Fed widely expected to hike rates at policy meeting this week
March 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.