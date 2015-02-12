ATHENS Feb 12 Greece's jobless rate was steady
at 25.8 percent in November, the country's statistics agency
ELSTAT said on Thursday, as the economy emerged from a six-year
recession.
November's reading remained the lowest since August 2012
when unemployment stood at 25.5 percent. The record high was set
in September 2013, when unemployment hit 28 percent.
Joblessness has come down since as the economy stabilised
after a severe slump but remains more than double the euro
zone's average of 11.4 percent in November.
The economy is projected to have expanded by 0.7 percent
last year, with recovery expected to gain traction this year.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)