Interest rates too low - German Fin Min Schaeuble
BERLIN, March 14 Interest rates are too low, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, adding that a rise would be preferable.
ATHENS, Sept 18 Greece's jobless rate dropped to 26.6 percent in the second quarter compared with 27.8 percent in the first three months of this year, data from the country's statistics service showed on Thursday.
The rate was the lowest recorded since Q4 in 2012, when unemployment reached 26.2 percent.
About 74.4 percent of Greece's 1.28 million jobless are long-term unemployed, meaning they have been out of work for at least 12 months, the figures showed.
Greece has already published monthly unemployment figures through June, which differ from quarterly data because they are based on different samples. Quarterly figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Hit hard by austerity policies, Greece's annual average unemployment rate reached 27.3 percent in 2013 from 24.2 percent in the previous year. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)
(Adds drivers of growth) MEXICO CITY, March 14 Mexican industrial output rose slightly in January compared to December as production grew at mines and manufacturers, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. Industrial production rose 0.1 percent in January compared to the previous month, the national statistics agency said. Mining expanded 1.1 percent compared to December, while manufacturing grew 0.5 percent. Utilities fell 2 percent while construction
NEW YORK, March 14 The dollar rose on Tuesday, bolstered by an expected interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week and helped by political risks in Europe amid Dutch and French elections that have pressured European currencies.