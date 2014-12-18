ATHENS Dec 18 Greece's jobless rate dropped to
25.5 percent in the third quarter compared with 26.6 percent in
the previous three-month period, data from the country's
statistics service showed on Thursday.
The rate was the lowest recorded since the third quarter of
2012, when joblessness stood at 24.9 percent.
About 75.4 percent of Greece's 1.23 million jobless are
long-term unemployed, meaning they have been out of work for at
least 12 months, the figures showed.
Athens has already published monthly unemployment figures
through September, which differ from quarterly data because they
are based on different samples. Quarterly figures are not
seasonally adjusted.
The debt crisis and austerity imposed by the EU/IMF lenders
in exchange for a bailout wiped out about a quarter of the
economy, driving the jobless rate to record highs.
The economy emerged from a six-year recession in the first
quarter and has been growing ever since. The government and its
international lenders expect growth of 0.6 percent this year
while the country's central bank projects an expansion rate of
0.7 percent.
