* Greek Q2 GDP shrinks 7.3 pct, seasonally unadjusted
figures
* June unemployment near record high, at 16.0 percent
* Government rules out euro zone exit
* Protesters unleash strike wave against EU/IMF-imposed
reforms
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Sept 8 Greece ruled out quitting the
euro on Thursday, shrugging off warnings by its biggest creditor
Germany and yet another set of bad economic figures showing it
is struggling under the weight of EU/IMF-imposed austerity.
Anger at Greece's failure to meet fiscal targets that are a
condition for its international bailout is nearing breaking
point in Berlin and other European capitals, with senior German
politicians now talking openly about the possibility of Athens
exiting the euro zone.
But Athens ruled out any chance of quitting the single
currency, pledging to make every effort to qualify for a
109-billion euro bailout agreed by euro zone leaders in July,
the second rescue package for the debt-laden country in little
more than a year.
"There is no threat of Greece exiting the euro zone,"
government spokesman Ilias Mosialos said. "We are proceeding
with reforms quickly."
Greece is missing fiscal and reform targets set out under
the first, 110-billion euro bailout it obtained in May 2010,
despite the spending cuts and tax hikes it took to comply.
Faced with the threat of its EU partners blocking an
8-billion euro bailout tranche due next month if it does not get
its act together, the country's socialist government pledged on
Tuesday to step up long-promised budget cuts and asset sales.
But economic figures released on Thursday show austerity is
stretching the economy to the limit, making it more and more
difficult for the country to meet its 2011 budget deficit target
of 7.6 percent of GDP, from 10.5 percent last year.
GDP contracted at an annual pace of 7.3 percent in the three
months to June, from 8.1 percent in the previous quarter,
according to seasonally unadjusted figures by statistics agency
ELSTAT, while unemployment stayed near record
highs.
The figures confirm austerity is taking a
bigger-than-expected toll on the economy, which is in its third
consecutive year of recession.
"Domestic demand is incredibly weak, exports do not benefit
from global economic growth ... A 2011 deficit of 8.5 percent to
9 percent doesn't seem implausible," said Ben May, a
London-based analyst at Capital Economics.
The GDP data showed private consumption dropped by an annual
6.1 percent in the second quarter while investment shrank by
17.9 percent, according to the ELSTAT figures. Construction,
once one of the country's strongest growth engines, slumped by
an annual 47 percent in terms of volume between January and May.
Unemployment fell slightly to 16.0 percent in June, helped
by seasonal tourism jobs. But it remained close
to a record 16.6 percent it hit the previous month, well above
its 11.6 percent level in June 2010.
"It appears the rise in the unemployment rate will continue.
There are no convincing signs of an imminent peak," said Platon
Monokroussos, an economist at EFG Eurobank.
Greece blames the fiscal slippage on the worse-than-expected
recession, but EU/IMF inspectors point at slowness in the
implementation of reforms.
Rules that make it hard to hire and fire workers have helped
make joblessness among the Greek young more than 15 percentage
points higher than the euro area average, according to OECD
figures. Unemployment in the 15-24 age category stood at 43
percent in June, almost twice as high as three years ago.
Reacting to earlier pressure from the inspectors, Greece has
taken steps to make its labour market more flexible, including
below minimum-wage salaries for people getting their first job.
But before agreeing to new aid disbursements, the inspectors
insist that Greece remove hurdles to the introduction of
company-level wage contracts, cut the number of civil servants
and open up closed professions, such as taxi owners and
pharmacists.
Taxi drivers and doctors went on 24-hour strikes on Thursday
to protest at the measures. Students opposing university reform
have occupied more than 100 faculties across the country as the
school year begins.
Analysts expect a compromise to be found for the next aid
tranche to be disbursed, averting a disorderly Greek default.
But this will not remove the possibility of a Greek default or
even an exit from the euro down the line, they said.
"If the (euro zone's) core economies demand that Greece
passes further fiscal measures, it could prompt Greece to try to
implement another debt restructuring as soon as next year," May
said. "Exiting the euro zone is a real possibility".
