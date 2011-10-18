* Unemployment hits second-highest reading on record
* Jobless rate climbs from 12 pct in July last year
* Number of unemployed at 820,276, up 35 pct y/y
* Youth unemployment at 42 percent, twice its 2008 level
(Adds details)
ATHENS, Oct 18 Greece's jobless rate rose to
16.5 percent in July, its second-highest level on record, driven
by EU/IMF-imposed austerity measures which have plunged the
economy into its fourth consecutive year of recession.
Data from national statistics agency ELSTAT on Tuesday
showed unemployment rose from 16.0 percent in June as job cuts
in the wider economy outweighed a rise in seasonal tourism.
The reading -- exceeded only by the 16.6 percent rate
recorded in May -- was sharply higher than in the same period
last year, when it stood at 12 percent. The number of the
unemployed grew by more than a third to about 820,000. Greek
unemployment figures are not adjusted for seasonal factors.
"The pace of decline in employment in basic sectors of the
economy, such as construction, retail and wholesale trade, could
not be mitigated from seasonal hiring in tourism," said Nikos
Magginas, an economist with the National Bank of Greece.
Magginas said he expected the jobless rate to exceed 17.5
percent by the end of the year.
The young continued to be the hardest hit, with the jobless
rate in the 15-24 category soaring to 42 percent, twice its
level three years ago.
The Greek economy is seen shrinking for a fourth consecutive
year, at an annual pace of 5.5 percent. The European Union and
International Monetary Fund do not expect a recovery before
2013.
The average jobless rate in the 17 countries sharing the
euro held steady at a seasonally adjusted 10.0 percent in July.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)