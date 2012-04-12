(Adds details)
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, April 12 Greece's jobless rate rose to a
record of 21.8 percent in January, twice as high as the euro
zone average, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday, as the
debt crisis and austerity measures took their toll on the labour
market.
Youth unemployment remained at levels where more are jobless
than in work.
Budget cuts imposed by the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund as a condition for saving the
debt-laden country from a chaotic default have caused a wave of
corporate closures and bankruptcies.
Greece's average annual unemployment rate for 2011 jumped to
17.7 percent from 12.5 percent in the previous year, according
to ELSTAT figures. December's rates was 21.2 percent.
For the second consecutive month, those aged between 15-24
years were hit hard. Unemployment in that age group stood at
50.8 percent, twice as high as three years ago.
Greece's economy is estimated to have shrunk by about a
fifth since 2008, when it plunged into its deepest and longest
post-war recession. About 600,000 jobs, more than one in 10,
have been destroyed in the process.
A record 1.08 million people were without work in January,
47 percent more than in the same month last year, according to
ELSTAT figures. The number in work dropped 8.6 percent to a
record low of 3.88 million.
As an increasing number of people claim unemployment
benefits, the government is finding it increasingly difficult to
meet its budget targets.
The finance ministry announced on Wednesday that the deficit
of its central government budget had widened by 53 percent in
the first quarter, compared with a target to narrow it by 38
percent in the full year.
For many of those still in work, the situation is also
worse.
Under the terms of its EU/IMF bailout, the country's second
since 2010, Greece slashed its minimum monthly wage by about a
fifth to about 580 euros ($760), gross, to encourage hirings.
Starting this month, Greek unemployment figures are being
adjusted for seasonal factors. The average jobless rate in the
17 countries sharing the euro rose slightly in January to 10.7
percent, from 10.6 percent in December.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)