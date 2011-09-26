ATHENS, Sept 26 Greece's main public sector union urged lawmakers on Monday to reject a new property tax bill scheduled for a parliamentary vote on Tuesday that the government introduced to close a 2 billion euro shortfall in budget revenues this year and next.

ADEDY, which represents about half a million public sector workers, has called for two 24-hour, nationwide strikes in October jointly with its private sector sister union GSEE.

"ADEDY calls lawmakers in tomorrow's parliament vote to finally feel the despair and anxiety of millions of people and not vote for the excise tax on property," the union said in a statement.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by Michael Winfrey)