ATHENS, Sept 26 Greece's main public sector
union urged lawmakers on Monday to reject a new property tax
bill scheduled for a parliamentary vote on Tuesday that the
government introduced to close a 2 billion euro shortfall in
budget revenues this year and next.
ADEDY, which represents about half a million public sector
workers, has called for two 24-hour, nationwide strikes in
October jointly with its private sector sister union GSEE.
"ADEDY calls lawmakers in tomorrow's parliament vote to
finally feel the despair and anxiety of millions of people and
not vote for the excise tax on property," the union said in a
statement.
