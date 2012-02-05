ATHENS Feb 5 Greece's two major labour
unions plan a 24-hour strike on Tuesday against austerity
measures and reforms demanded by international lenders in
exchange for a new bailout package, union officials said on
Sunday.
"We are planning a one-day strike on Tuesday," Ilias
Iliopoulos, secretary general of public sector union ADEDY, told
Reuters. "Despite our sacrifices and despite admitting that the
policy mix is wrong, they still ask for more austerity."
ADEDY and its private sector sister union GSEE represent
about about 2 million workers or roughly half the country's
workforce. They have staged repeated strikes since the country
first resorted to bailouts from foreign lenders in 2010.
A GSEE official said the two unions would on Monday finalize
plans to strike.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)