ATHENS Nov 3 A senior lawmaker of the Greek
ruling party urged Prime Minister George Papandreou on Thursday
to form a coalition government and later call early elections.
Echoing calls from other party members, Socialist lawmaker
Telemachos Hitiris said that elections should be held only after
a 130 billion euro bailout for Greece had been approved and the
latest 8 billion euro tranche of EU/IMF funding had been
secured.
"The prime minister should call the other parties to join a
coalition government and share the responsibility, to allow the
European deal to pass and the next loan tranche to be
disbursed," he told reporters.
"After that we should smoothly go to elections," he added.
