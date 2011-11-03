ATHENS Nov 3 A senior lawmaker of the Greek ruling party urged Prime Minister George Papandreou on Thursday to form a coalition government and later call early elections.

Echoing calls from other party members, Socialist lawmaker Telemachos Hitiris said that elections should be held only after a 130 billion euro bailout for Greece had been approved and the latest 8 billion euro tranche of EU/IMF funding had been secured.

"The prime minister should call the other parties to join a coalition government and share the responsibility, to allow the European deal to pass and the next loan tranche to be disbursed," he told reporters.

"After that we should smoothly go to elections," he added. (Reporting Renee Maltezou; editing by David Stamp)