WASHINGTON Oct 13 The United States on
Thursday added a Greek anarchist group to its terror blacklist,
saying the group had attempted to spread its "violent anarchist
ideology" through a campaign of firebomb attacks.
The State Department said the group, known as the
Conspiracy of Fire Cells, was responsible for a wave of attacks
targeting civilians and government officials in Greece and
elsewhere.
"The government of Greece has made important strides in
countering the threat posed by (this group) and other terrorist
organizations based in Greece," the State Department said in
its advisory on the new designation, which bars U.S. citizens
from providing support to the group and freezes any assets it
may have in the United States.
"Today's designation complements the efforts of Greek
authorities dealing with the threat posed by anarchists."
A Greek judge in July sentenced six people to prison for
belonging to the Fire Cells group, which also claimed a wave of
parcel bombs against embassies and foreign governments abroad
last November.
Greece has a decades-old history of leftist violence but
some groups became more active after riots in 2008 that were
sparked by the police killing of a teenager. The Cells
initially specialized in arson attacks but turned to bombings
in May 2009.
(Reporting by Andrew Quinn; Editing by Vicki Allen)