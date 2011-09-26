ATHENS, Sept 26 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos dismissed reports on Monday that he has discussed a
scenario of an orderly default by Athens with International
Monetary Fund Chief Christine Lagarde and European Central Bank
head Jean-Claude Trichet.
"We have reached a point where there are reports about what
has been said in a closed door meeting with the participation of
only Mrs. Lagarde, Mr. Trichet and myself," Venizelos was quoted
as saying in a statement from his ministry.
"What is absolutely sure is that there hasn't been and
couldn't have been any discussion about the so-called scenario
of an orderly default."
(Reporting by Michael Winfrey)