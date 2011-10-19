ATHENS Oct 19 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos appealed for support on Wednesday as parliament
prepares to vote on a tough new round of austerity measures
while tens of thousands of protesters gathered in a mass
demonstration outside parliament.
"We are in an agonising but necessary struggle to avoid the
final and harshest point of the crisis," Venizelos told
deputies, ahead of the vote, expected later in the evening.
He said he hoped for a substantial, definitive solution to
the crisis after a European Union summit meeting on Sunday.
"From now and until Sunday we are fighting the battle of all
battles," he said.
(Reporting Harry Papachristou and Ingrid Melander)