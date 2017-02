ATHENS, Sept 19 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Monday he was confident Greece would get a sixth aid tranche from its EU/IMF bailout plan.

Asked if Greece would get a key 8 billion euro instalment, Venizelos told Reuters: "Yes, of course."

Venizelos and the heads of the EU/IMF inspection team for Greece are scheduled to hold a conference call later on Monday. The call will be followed by a cabinet meeting to discuss specific steps Greece must take to secure further rescue funds. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander)