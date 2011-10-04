ATHENS Oct 4 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday there had been no discussion of Greece defaulting on its debts.

"There is no discussion of default," Venizelos told a news conference.

He said Greece could wait until mid-November to receive a tranche of EU/IMF aid, as had been announced on Monday at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

Greece would miss its deficit target this year because of a worse than expected recession, and support from the public was needed to ensure it meets its new target, he said.