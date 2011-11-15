ATHENS Nov 15 The new Greek government will submit plans to overhaul the tax system by early next year, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday.

"We must provide by the end of February ... a widely accepted proposal on the new tax system," Venizelos told parliament.

Venizelos said that the government would also take initiatives to boost growth.

"The big issue is to secure the liquidity of the financial sector. This will help us in our battle to end the recession, to rein in unemployment and return to positive growth rates as of 2013," he said. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Ingrid Melander)