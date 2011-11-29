ATHENS Nov 29 Greece is meeting all
necessary conditions to get an 8 billion euro tranche of
financial aid from the EU and the IMF needed to avert
bankruptcy, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on
Tuesday.
"In Greece we have all the necessary conditions in order to
go ahead with the next disbursement, the new (bailout) program
and the PSI (private sector involvement)," Venizelos said ahead
of a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.
The meeting is expected to unlock the funds for Greece after
weeks of uncertainty that pushed the country to the brink of
financial disaster.
(Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)