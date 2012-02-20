ATHENS Feb 20 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Monday technical issues on the country's new bailout package were still being discussed but that he expected the uncertainty to end at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

"We expect today the long period of uncertainty -- which was in the interest of neither the Greek economy nor the euro zone as a whole -- to end," Venizelos was quoted as saying in a statement from the Greek finance ministry.

"The Greek people send to Europe the message that they have made, and will make, the necessary sacrifices for our country to regain its position of equality within the European family." (Reporting by Angeliki Katantou)