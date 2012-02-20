BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
ATHENS Feb 20 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Monday technical issues on the country's new bailout package were still being discussed but that he expected the uncertainty to end at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.
"We expect today the long period of uncertainty -- which was in the interest of neither the Greek economy nor the euro zone as a whole -- to end," Venizelos was quoted as saying in a statement from the Greek finance ministry.
"The Greek people send to Europe the message that they have made, and will make, the necessary sacrifices for our country to regain its position of equality within the European family." (Reporting by Angeliki Katantou)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 The trial of two men was delayed on Monday in a case stemming from a probe into a bitcoin exchange and a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co after prosecutors revealed a new witness.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan and the United States would aim to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries as well as among Asia-Pacific countries.