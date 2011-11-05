ATHENS Nov 5 Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos is starring in a Greek political drama that may see
his main socialist party rival, Prime Minister George
Papandreou, out of power but give his party only a short stay of
execution.
Papandreou secured the support of dissident MPs calling for
his resignation to win a vote of confidence by pledging to form
a new coalition government that would not need to have him at
the head.
Sources said it was Venizelos who orchestrated the deal to
offer Papandreou a honourable exit, delay snap elections and
secure vital aid Greece needs to avoid default.
"The country is going through a drama that is peaking and
redemption is near," Venizelos told parliament. "The new
coalition government must restore the country's credibility
abroad."
The premier and his number two are worlds apart in style,
experience and skill sets, but had set aside their differences
to rescue Greece from its deepest crisis in decades and keep
their socialist party in power.
The prime minister appointed Venizelos to the most important
ministry in a June reshuffle, effectively anointing him his
successor. The two had a fragile truce, with Venizelos the real
power behind Papandreou's increasingly shaky throne.
But when Papandreou made a surprise announcement on Monday
he would call a referendum on Greece's bailout deal, he left
Venizelos in the dark and relations soured.
Sources said he was shocked. "He told the premier that
foreign leaders at least should have been informed," said one
official.
The decision opened a storm of protests at home and abroad
and plunged Greece deeper into a crisis whose rippling effects
have reached other euro zone countries.
Venizelos, 54, a stocky party stalwart who can easily bully
rogue members of parliament, stepped in to clinch a deal with
deputies to back Papandreou in a confidence vote on condition
that he forms a coalition government and stands down.
His tough-guy image may have lost Venizelos the battle for
the PASOK party leadership to Papandreou in 2007.
Now sources said Papandreou agreed to propose the finance
minister as the head of the new coalition, that would last until
about February and take the country to elections.
Even if the plan works and he takes the helm, deeper
problems remained. Without reforming a dysfunctional state,
there was little hope for a long-term solution to Greece's
problems.
Venizelos, the son of a provincial lawyer from the northern
Greek city of Thessaloniki, has bruiser looks that belie one of
the sharpest intellects in Greek politics.
A law professor and one of Greece's top constitutional
experts, he is famous for his rhetoric -- as government
spokesman in the 1990s he revelled in verbal fencing with
journalists.
After cutting his teeth in the leftist student movement, he
was first elected to parliament in 1993 before going on to hold
a series of ministries including Transport, Justice and Defence.
As culture minister, he was in charge of preparing the
successful 2004 Olympics in Athens.