ATHENS Oct 27 Greece will capitalise on an EU agreement to slash its debt by pressing ahead with structural economic reforms, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Thursday.

"We must not lose this chance. It's too big," Venizelos told a news conference. "We will push ahead with all structural reforms."

The minister said that participation in a bond swap to slash Greece's heavy debt was now the subject of negotiation with banks.

Venizelos also said the government had no new measures planned regarding pensions or wages, amid signs ordinary Greeks are tiring of tough austerity measures. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ingrid Melander)