ATHENS Oct 27 Greece will capitalise on an EU
agreement to slash its debt by pressing ahead with structural
economic reforms, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on
Thursday.
"We must not lose this chance. It's too big," Venizelos told
a news conference. "We will push ahead with all structural
reforms."
The minister said that participation in a bond swap to slash
Greece's heavy debt was now the subject of negotiation with
banks.
Venizelos also said the government had no new measures
planned regarding pensions or wages, amid signs ordinary Greeks
are tiring of tough austerity measures.
(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing
by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ingrid Melander)