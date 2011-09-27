ATHENS, Sept 27 Greek lawmakers will pass the government's new austerity programme by the end of October, and signs about bondholders' participation in a Greek debt swap plan are encouraging, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday.

"I cannot give any figure publicly," Venizelos said, referring to the plan in which Athens aims to swap shorter-term debt with bonds of longer maturities to reduce immediate financing pressure on the Mediterranean state.

"I have said a number of times that the figures are optimistic and encouraging." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Michael Winfrey)