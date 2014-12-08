ATHENS Dec 8 Greek police on Monday said they
had begun an internal investigation after video footage from
weekend protests showed a riot policeman punching and kicking a
handcuffed protester.
A protest by thousands on Saturday to mark the 2008 police
killing of a teenager turned violent when black-clad youth set
shops and cars on fire and hurled petrol bombs at police, who
responded with teargas and water cannon.
Footage shot by Reuters showed police in riot gear pulling
up a handcuffed protester off the ground, after which one of the
policemen punches and kicks the man. A policeman can be heard in
the background saying: "molotovs, sir", referring to petrol
bombs.
"Athens police have launched an investigation into a video
published in the media which shows a policeman's violent
behaviour against a Greek person who was arrested during clashes
that erupted in Athens on Saturday," police said in a statement.
The policeman in the video told authorities that he had been
provoked, a police official told Reuters. The protester had been
arrested for possession of petrol bombs, the official said.
The video was aired on Greek television and widely viewed on
social media sites and blogs.
For related video click on: reut.rs/1u5dJB4
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Deepa Babington;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)