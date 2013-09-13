ATHENS, Sept 13 Vodafone Group plans to speed up the development of 4G technology in Greece, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said on Friday.

"Vodafone is committed to this country, to Greece," Colao told reporters in Athens after meeting Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

"Vodafone is about to accelerate investment in 4G technology in the country (and) to make further 3G technology," he said.

Vodafone is the second-biggest mobile telephony provider in Greece.