LONDON, Dec 29 (IFR) - Market participants are keeping a nervous eye on Tuesday's Italian bond auctions for possible signs of contagion from Greece, where failure to elect a new president has cast doubts over the country's bailout programme.

Greek government bonds widened sharply on Monday after the country failed to elect a president in the third and final round of voting, a result that is set to lead to the dissolution of the government and snap parliamentary elections on January 25.

The yield on Greece's 2% 2024 note shot up 117bp to 9.71% by 13:00 BST, its highest level all year, according to Tradeweb.

Up to now, contagion from Greece's political wobbles has been limited, with other peripheral sovereign bonds remaining resilient to political risks through the first three rounds of voting.

The concern is that this could change.

"The most important thing now is how this affects Italian supply," said one trader covering European sovereign bonds.

"If the auctions tomorrow are weak, there will be question marks over all the South European countries," he said.

Italy is set to open auctions on Tuesday for a 4.5bn-6bn tap of its December 2019 and December 2024 BTPs.

The main concern around Greece is that anti-bailout party Syriza - currently leading the polls - will come to power, casting doubts over bailout negotiations with Greece's troika of creditors - the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The deadline for the negotiations over Greece's 240bn bailout falls at the end of February.

The European Commission said in a statement today that the country's reform process and its commitment to Europe "will be essential for Greece to thrive again within the euro area".

The fear of contagion arises partly from the fact that elections are due in other parts of Europe in 2015, and there are concerns that other anti-establishment parties could take their cue from Syriza and gain ground.

"Political risks are significant next year with general elections in Greece, Portugal and Spain," Commerzbank analysts said in a recent note.

"This holds particularly for Spain: the Catalan independence case continues to create noise after the local government pushed ahead with the 'consultation', while the anti-establishment party Podemos is leading in the polls - less than 12 months after its foundation," the analysts said.

One SSA banker played down those fears, saying it is too early to tell if the Greek result would affect the wider market.

"Depending on what happens in February (when the general election results are due), it could increase the volatility, but it's not going to shut down the market," he said. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Paul Kilby)