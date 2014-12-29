LONDON, Dec 29 (IFR) - Market participants are keeping a
nervous eye on Tuesday's Italian bond auctions for possible
signs of contagion from Greece, where failure to elect a new
president has cast doubts over the country's bailout programme.
Greek government bonds widened sharply on Monday after the
country failed to elect a president in the third and final round
of voting, a result that is set to lead to the dissolution of
the government and snap parliamentary elections on January 25.
The yield on Greece's 2% 2024 note shot up 117bp to 9.71% by
13:00 BST, its highest level all year, according to Tradeweb.
Up to now, contagion from Greece's political wobbles has
been limited, with other peripheral sovereign bonds remaining
resilient to political risks through the first three rounds of
voting.
The concern is that this could change.
"The most important thing now is how this affects Italian
supply," said one trader covering European sovereign bonds.
"If the auctions tomorrow are weak, there will be
question marks over all the South European countries," he said.
Italy is set to open auctions on Tuesday for a 4.5bn-6bn
tap of its December 2019 and December 2024 BTPs.
The main concern around Greece is that anti-bailout party
Syriza - currently leading the polls - will come to power,
casting doubts over bailout negotiations with Greece's troika of
creditors - the European Commission, the European Central Bank
and the International Monetary Fund.
The deadline for the negotiations over Greece's 240bn
bailout falls at the end of February.
The European Commission said in a statement today that the
country's reform process and its commitment to Europe "will be
essential for Greece to thrive again within the euro area".
The fear of contagion arises partly from the fact that
elections are due in other parts of Europe in 2015, and there
are concerns that other anti-establishment parties could take
their cue from Syriza and gain ground.
"Political risks are significant next year with general
elections in Greece, Portugal and Spain," Commerzbank analysts
said in a recent note.
"This holds particularly for Spain: the Catalan independence
case continues to create noise after the local government pushed
ahead with the 'consultation', while the anti-establishment
party Podemos is leading in the polls - less than 12 months
after its foundation," the analysts said.
One SSA banker played down those fears, saying it is too
early to tell if the Greek result would affect the wider market.
"Depending on what happens in February (when the general
election results are due), it could increase the volatility, but
it's not going to shut down the market," he said.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Paul Kilby)