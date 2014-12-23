ATHENS Dec 23 Greece's deputy prime minister
said on Tuesday there was still uncertainty over the final vote
to elect a president next week but also more likelihood of
success after a better result for the government candidate in
the second round.
"I would not say there is certainty regarding the third vote
but today chances that the right thing will be done have
increased. The people want stability and not elections," Deputy
Prime Minister Evangelos Venizelos told reporters.
Greek lawmakers failed to reach a majority in favour of the
official candidate, Stavros Dimas, on Tuesday but the tally
improved to 168 in favour from 160 in the first round.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George
Georgiopoulos)