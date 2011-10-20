ATHENS Oct 20 Greek lawmakers gave on Thursday final approval for an austerity law cutting wages and hiking taxes, crucial for the country to receive a next batch of bailout funds and avoid bankruptcy.

All but one of the ruling Socialist PASOK party's deputies voted in favour of all the provisions in the law, despite two days of violent anti-austerity protests outside parliament. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou)