ATHENS Dec 16 The EU's top economic official
said on Tuesday Greece had overcome doubts about its future in
the euro zone after years of sacrifice, backing Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras as parliament prepares for a vote that could
lead to snap elections.
European economic affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici
declined to comment directly on the tense political standoff
between Samaras and the leftist Syriza party that wants to scrap
the bailout package run by the European Union and IMF.
He said he was strictly neutral but he made it clear that he
fully backed the Samaras government's efforts to slash Greece's
huge public debt and reform its economy after the collapse
endured since the start of the crisis more than six years ago.
"Greece's place in the euro zone is no longer in question,"
he told reporters at the end of a two-day visit to Athens,
adding that the efforts of the Greek people were starting to pay
off. "We need Greece in the euro zone," he said.
The government faces the first round of a parliamentary vote
to elect a new president on Wednesday. Failure to get its
nominee for the largely ceremonial post elected by the final
round of voting on Dec. 29 would trigger a snap parliamentary
election.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas;
editing by James Mackenzie)