By Harry Papachristou

ATHENS, Dec 15 Greece's technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos needs more time to complete his job, one of the three party leaders backing his coalition government said on Thursday, adding to pressure to delay elections expected in February.

The call from George Karatzaferis, leader of the far-right LAOS party, threatened a split with the conservative New Democracy party, which holds a commanding lead in opinion polls and wants to go to elections quickly.

"(The government) clearly needs more time to cope with the situation that lies ahead," Karatzaferis said in statements to reporters broadcast on Greek television.

His comments came as a new poll showed support was slipping for Papademos, the former central banker named as prime minister last month.

The two right-wing parties joined the former ruling Socialists to form a temporary government under Papademos to push through urgent measures to cut Greece's vast public debt and secure a new international bailout.

Elections are expected around Feb. 19.

Karatzaferis is the most senior Greek political leader so far to call for the election to be postponed although several Socialist politicians have also urged a delay to allow Papademos more time to get to grips with the crisis.

The call was rebuffed by New Democracy leader Antonis Samaris who repeated on Thursday that Papademos could not stay on past February.

"This government is transitional and temporary and is there in order to complete the bailout," he told a conference in Athens. "Greece cannot be governed by two parties that have not agreed on anything long term. This would lead to chaos."

POPULARITY FALLS

If elections were held today, New Democracy would win with 32.7 percent of the vote, according to an MRB/Antenna poll published on Thursday, compared with 19.1 for Socialist PASOK.

But the conservatives would fail to form an absolute majority, winning just 140 of the parliament's 300 seats.

The poll also confirmed Papademos's popularity is falling as citizens become increasingly aware he may have to take painful new austerity measures to save Greece from bankruptcy.

Forty-eight percent of respondents said they had a negative view of the prime minister, compared with 33 percent who regard him positively. Papademos's popularity ratings had ranged from about 60 to 80 percent in previous polls.

The International Monetary Find has warned Greece is slipping behind on its reform targets and may need to take drastic measures, including shutting state companies and laying off protected public sector workers.

