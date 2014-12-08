(Adds main opposition party statement, analysts' comments)
By Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS Dec 8 Greece's government brought
forward on Monday a crucial presidential vote by two months to
next week, in a surprise gamble aimed at ending political
uncertainty that has hung over the country for months.
The decision came after euro zone finance ministers said
they were in favour of granting Greece its request for only a
two-month extension to its bailout programme, a boost for Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras who has been pushing for an early exit
from the programme which is deeply unpopular in Greece.
Parliament's vote to select a new president, the first round
of which will be held on Dec. 17 instead of Feb. 15 as
previously scheduled, could trigger early elections if Samaras
fails to get his candidate for president elected.
He needs the support of 180 lawmakers in the 300-seat
chamber to scrape through the vote -- support he does not
currently have.
However, officials and analysts said the move to bring
forward the vote was a sign that the coalition government, which
has 155 lawmakers in parliament, has improved prospects of
securing the level of support it needs to survive.
Greek law stipulates that parliament must be dissolved and
new elections called if parliament cannot elect a president.
"The market's sentiment is that the prime minister is now
more certain that he will find the 180 MPs, as the government
tries to put an end to political uncertainty," Beta Securities
analyst Takis Zamanis told Reuters.
The decision effectively throws down the gauntlet to nearly
two dozen independent lawmakers sitting on the fence, allowing
Samaras to argue they have a choice on whether to side with his
pro-bailout government to lead Greece out of the woods or usher
in a new period of uncertainty with snap elections and the
potential victory of leftist radicals who have vowed to tear up
the bailout.
BLACKMAIL VOTES
Government officials said the move by euro zone ministers to
grant Greece a two-month extension to its bailout rather than
settle for a six-month extension that Athens objected to, was a
boost, giving the country just enough time to wrap up a delayed
bailout review before it exits the programme for good.
"There is a positive momentum right now and we are
optimistic. We can't let political uncertainty prevail," a
government official told Reuters.
Samaras has yet to announce his candidate for the
presidency. The vote will be held over three rounds, with the
final round expected late December.
Samaras had been staking his survival on exiting the
unpopular EU/IMF aid programme by the end of this year, but the
plan ran into trouble as Athens and its lenders haggled over
next year's budget.
Greece still needs to resolve the final bailout review with
its lenders and finalize details of the bailout exit, including
the conditions tied to an interim, post-bailout programme.
By holding the presidential vote while those negotiations
are still going on, the government appears to be gambling that
it has a better shot of securing support now rather than leaving
it to February and allowing a period of general political
malaise to continue.
In a statement on Monday, the government blamed the leftist
opposition for undermining efforts to seal a deal with lenders.
Opinion polls show the leftist Syriza party would win if
early elections were held right now. The leftist party welcomed
the move to hold the presidential vote next week, saying it
would only pave the way to early elections that the country
needs.
"The decision -- in coordination with the (EU/IMF) troika --
to speed up the presidential vote, is a hopeless effort to hide
new (austerity) measures and blackmail the votes of lawmakers,"
the party said in a statement. "They won't make it."
Syriza has vowed to abandon any cooperation with EU/IMF
lenders, and promised to reverse austerity cuts taken in recent
years -- a stance that has spooked markets wary of Greece going
off the path of fiscal rigour just as it straightens out its
finances and returns to economic growth.
The country exited a painful six-year recession this year
and has tapped bond markets twice after a four-year exile, but
investors have begun to fear a return to the days of crisis as
the presidential vote looms.
"I believe that the government made the right move by
cutting down the period of political uncertainty and by adding a
new element in the dilemma: whether the negotiation with the
troika will be concluded by this government or risking with
another government, which might never conclude it," Costas
Panagopoulos of Alco pollsters said.
(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, writing by Deepa
Babington,; Editing by Ralph Boulton and Susan Fenton)