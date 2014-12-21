* Samaras offers concessions to reach deal on presidential
vote
* Says Greece must complete bailout talks
* Syriza says Samaras fears early election
(Adds details on vote, background)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Dec 21 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras offered on Sunday to bring pro-European independents
into the government and hold new elections in late 2015 if
lawmakers back him to elect a new president.
Speaking in an unscheduled television address, Samaras said
Greece had a duty to complete negotiations with the European
Union and International Monetary Fund to exit its bailout accord
next year.
But he said he would be willing to widen his ruling
conservative/centre-left coalition if lawmakers agreed to elect
the government's candidate Stavros Dimas as president.
The surprise announcement comes two days ahead of the second
round of voting for president and follows a disappointing result
for the government in the first round last week when it won less
support than expected.
The head of state is a largely ceremonial post but if the
300-member parliament does not choose a president by the third
vote on Dec. 29, elections will have to be held by early
February, putting negotiations over Greece's bailout at risk.
Samaras still needs to win over another 20 votes to avoid an
election. He is targeting two dozen independents and 22 deputies
from two smaller parties, Democratic Left and the right-wing
Independent Greeks, both of which say they want a general
election.
With financial markets watching developments in Greece
closely, he urged deputies to listen to "the voice of national
interest and common sense" to allow bailout talks to wrap up.
"Then, shielded economically and politically, we can find a
suitable timeframe for national elections even at the end of
2015," he said. The election would otherwise be due in 2016.
Vassilis Economou, a pro-European independent whose
intentions were being closely watched, welcomed the offer and
called on other independents to back the government.
Of the smaller parties, the Independent Greeks rejected the
offer, while Democratic Left, which quit the coalition last
year, said it would consider its response at a meeting on
Monday.
Syriza, the leftwing opposition party which wants to
renegotiate the bailout and which is favoured to win if an early
vote is held, was scornful of Samaras's attempts to put off an
election: "Mr Samaras does not want to face the judgment of the
Greek people," Syriza spokesman Panos Skourletis said.
Syriza has seen its opinion poll advantage narrow over the
past few weeks but it still leads by 3.4 points according to the
latest poll on Saturday.
Dimas received 160 votes in the first round in the 300-seat
parliament. A candidate for president requires 200 votes to win
in either the first or second round, but the threshold drops to
180 votes for the third, final round.
While Dimas is seen as unlikely to be elected in the second
round, the government hopes to improve his result, making it
more likely that he can win in the final round next week.
Chances of a deal have been clouded by allegations by an
Independent Greek lawmaker last week that he was offered a bribe
worth up to 3 million euros to vote for Dimas.
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by James
Mackenzie; Editing by Peter Graff)