US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy drags Wall St lower; airlines slide
NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. northeast.
ROME Dec 29 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Monday categorically ruled out any risk that political instability in Greece may produce renewed market pressure on Italian assets.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said he would propose an early national election on Jan. 25 after parliament rejected his nominee for president, sparking a decline in Italian and Spanish assets and a market dash for ultra-safe German bonds.
"I feel that I can totally exclude a contagion effect between Greece and Italy, which are profoundly different countries," Renzi told reporters at an end-year news conference.
He declined to make any political judgment on the prospect of a possible change of government in Greece. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
0830/1230: The Commerce Dept. issues Retail Sales for February.