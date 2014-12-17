ATHENS Dec 17 Greek opposition leader Alexis
Tsipras hailed the government's defeat in the first round of a
presidential vote on Wednesday, saying the result showed a
strategy of "fear-mongering" had not worked.
With two more rounds of voting to come, Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras's failure in the first round was not a surprise.
But the final count of 160 lawmakers in his favour was at the
lower end of estimates on the number of votes he was likely to
garner ahead of a decisive vote on Dec. 29.
"The fear-mongering of recent days fell into a void. The
strategy of fear collapsed," Tsipras, leader of the radical left
Syriza party, told reporters. "Tomorrow will be a new, more
optimistic day. Democracy cannot be blackmailed."
Failure to elect a president triggers early elections, which
polls show Syriza would be likely to win. The party, which
promises to tear up Greece's EU/IMF bailout, has long demanded
snap polls.
The Greek government spokeswoman, Sofia Voultepsi, however,
told Reuters that the first round result was "expected" and that
lawmakers were free to decide until the third vote.
