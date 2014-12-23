ATHENS Dec 23 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras said he hoped the improved result for his presidential
candidate on Tuesday would avert the risk of snap elections but
his main rival said he was confident Greece would be going to
the polls early next year.
"I am hopeful that in the third round we will avoid a
national danger," Samaras told reporters immediately after a
second-round vote in parliament which gave his candidate Stavros
Dimas 168 votes.
The total was eight more than in the first round but still
12 short of the total required for victory in the decisive third
vote on Dec. 29.
By contrast Alexis Tspiras, head of the leftwing opposition
party Syriza, which wants to renegotiate Greece's international
bailout, said there was no alternative to a general election,
which would have to be held if parliament fails to elect a
president in the decisive final round next week.
"With the New Year, our country will turn the page with a
strong popular mandate for real negotiations. With optimism we
will make it," he said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos;
writing by James Mackenzie)