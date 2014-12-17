ATHENS Dec 17 Greek deputy Prime Minister Evangelos Venizelos urged lawmakers on Wednesday to back the government in a crucial vote to decide the next president but said his centre-left party would be ready for a snap election if the vote in parliament fails.

"We are ready for elections but up until the last minute, until Dec. 29, we will keep hoping that a sense of responsibility prevails," Venizelos told lawmakers in his Pasok party, part of the ruling coalition led by conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

The comment came hours before parliament begins the first of three votes that will culminate in a decisive round on Dec. 29 and lead to a snap election if parliament cannot elect a new president. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas; editing by James Mackenzie)