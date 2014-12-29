BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corp offers private placement to existing shareholders, investors
* Percy Street Capital Corporation offers private placement to existing shareholders and other investors
ATHENS Dec 29 Greek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on Monday promised to protect bank deposits in the country if he came to power in next month's election, in a bid to allay fears that his government would put the wealth of Greeks at risk.
"A Syriza government and its allies will safeguard - without any footnotes or asterisks - the deposits of citizens at Greek banks, in cooperation with the European Central Bank and European partners," Tsipras said in a speech.
"Let's put an end to the horror stories."
Greece's parliament failed to elect a president in a final round of voting earlier on Monday, triggering the dissolution of parliament and early elections, which will be held on Jan. 25. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday that he believes China substantially manipulated its currency in the past to gain a trade advantage, but it was unclear if Beijing is still doing so.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 The former chief executive of human resources software firm Zenefits, Parker Conrad, on Tuesday made public a new startup that will compete with his old company, marking a comeback by the Silicon Valley entrepreneur who left Zenefits under a cloud.