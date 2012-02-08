ATHENS Feb 9 Greek political leaders agreed to cut the minimum wage by 22 percent as part of reforms required for a new bailout for Greece, but managed to prevent holiday bonuses from being scrapped, a Socialist party spokesman said on Thursday.

Panos Beglitis made the comments after a seven-hour meeting of political leaders that left the issue of supplementary pensions unresolved.

Far-right leader George Karatzaferis expressed "serious reservations" during the meeting, the prime minister's office said in a statement. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)