ATHENS Feb 9 Greek political leaders
agreed to cut the minimum wage by 22 percent as part of reforms
required for a new bailout for Greece, but managed to prevent
holiday bonuses from being scrapped, a Socialist party spokesman
said on Thursday.
Panos Beglitis made the comments after a seven-hour meeting
of political leaders that left the issue of supplementary
pensions unresolved.
Far-right leader George Karatzaferis expressed "serious
reservations" during the meeting, the prime minister's office
said in a statement.
