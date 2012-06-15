ATHENS, June 15 The euro zone can't allow any
country to blackmail it with the threat of financial contagion,
the chief of Germany's Bundesbank Jens Weidmann said on Friday,
two days before a Greek election that will decide if the
debt-laden country will stick to the strict terms of its EU/IMF
bailout deal.
"In any case, we must not allow any country to blackmail us
with the consequences of contagion," Weidmann, who is also a
member of the governing council of the ECB, was quoted as saying
in an interview with Greek newspaper Kathimerini.
He said Greece had to stick to the terms of the 130 billion
euro bailout programme agreed in March and he ruled out any
extension of the programme's timetable to allow Greece more time
to reach its targets.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)