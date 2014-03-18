LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - Greek lender Piraeus Bank has opened order books on senior unsecured bond, the first from a bank in the country since 2009, at a yield of 5.25-5.5%, according to a market source.

Lead managers BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC have already gathered orders in excess of 1bn for the three-year bond which will price later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)