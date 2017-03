LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - Greek lender Piraeus is poised to price a EUR500m three-year senior unsecured bond at a yield of 5.125%, having attracted orders in excess of EUR3bn, according to a lead manager.

The bond was initially marketed at a yield of 5.25%-5.5% via lead managers BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC, but the level was revised tighter on the back of the strong investor demand. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)