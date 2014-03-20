* Investors seek capital cushion to protect against rising
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - Piraeus Bank's comeback to the
public bond market - the first from a Greek bank in over four
years - has fuelled hopes that its lenders are on the road to
recovery, but capital demands are looming as the next big
challenge.
The 5% coupon, 5.125% yield, six times subscribed order book
and near 40bp secondary spread performance on the 500m senior
unsecured deal mark a watershed moment for Greek lenders that
once saw their paper trading around the 20% mark.
Greece is the final frontier in the eurozone crisis
recovery, with its banks having been resolutely locked out of
the wholesale markets. Irish and Portuguese banks have made
giant strides over the past year, issuing covered bonds and
senior debt, as well as hybrid capital.
However, a recent health check to see whether last summer's
28bn recapitalisation of the four top banks had left them with
enough cash to withstand rising loan losses exposed gaping
capital holes that need to be filled.
National Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, has a
capital need of 2.18bn, while No.3 lender Eurobank's shortfall
is 2.95bn. Piraeus and Alpha Bank, on the other hand, have
smaller capital deficits of 425m and 262m, respectively,
according to Reuters.
"[The senior deal] is a great result for Piraeus but the
real test for country's banks will be their ability to raise
capital and pay back government participation capital," said Eva
Olsson, research analyst for financials at Mitsubishi UFJ
Securities.
"A capital increase will encourage secondary performance in
this deal and prompt other banks like Alpha Bank and NBG to do
follow-up transactions."
Investors should get their money back after a relatively
short three years on the Piraeus senior debt offering, although
they are exposed to the threat of bail-in from 2016 onwards,
when the importance of banks' capital cushions is even greater.
No bank as lowly rated as Piraeus - at just Caa1/CCC/B- -
has raised senior debt before but other Greek lenders, such as
Alpha and NBG, which have similar deeply sub-investment-grade
ratings, now have an important pricing benchmark.
"Piraeus has provided a great platform for any other Greek
entity to borrow," said Derek Mills, head of financial
institutions syndicate at Deutsche Bank.
"Investors are now a lot less concerned with ratings than
they used to be. For instance, hedge funds and high-yield funds
are ratings agnostic."
The deal offers further proof, if any was needed, of
investors' need for yield. It also went against the typical
convention of sovereigns establishing benchmarks off which
domestic institutions can issue.
Lead managers BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs and HSBC relied heavily on short-term leveraged
investors and hedge funds, which took the greatest portion of
the paper, to ensure the success of the deal.
Banks from Portugal, Ireland and Spain have all had to lean
on the support of hedge funds to enable them to return to the
wholesale funding markets and sell some of their riskiest bonds.
But real money investors with longer term horizons became
more involved in follow-up transactions from Portugal's Banco
Espirito Santo and Bank of Ireland, for instance.
And now that Greek banks have undergone an extensive health
check based on BlackRock's loan loss projections, these
investors may take a more positive view on follow-up
transactions.
"The hunt for yield, the possibility of a capital-raise in
the future and the results of the BlackRock survey encouraged
investors to get involved in this deal," said Olsson.
"But what Greek banks really need is for the economy to
recover so they can restore healthy lending practices."
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers and
Philip Wright)
