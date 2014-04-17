(Rewrites throughout, adds background information)
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece, rated
Caa1/CCC/B-, is preparing to sell the second senior unsecured
bank bond from the country in the past four weeks, with fixed
income investors increasingly willing to back Europe's most
troubled credits.
NBG has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to arrange investor calls
and a group presentation in London next week to discuss a
possible senior unsecured bond transaction.
The deal is expected to be 750m in size, a senior NBG
executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
Greek banks have joined a wave of eurozone peripheral
lenders taking advantage of investors' renewed hunt for yield.
In a deal that marked a watershed moment, Piraeus Bank, also
rated Caa1/CCC/B-, last month sold the first senior unsecured
bond from the country since 2009.
The 500m three-year deal came at a yield of 5.125% and is
now bid at 3.627%, according to Tradeweb.
Greek banks' rehabilitation back in the wholesale funding
market follows balance sheet stress tests earlier this year that
identified the extent of their capital shortfalls.
National Bank of Greece will become the fourth Greek lender
to tap international markets through a share offering. It plans
to raise up to 2.5bn to boost its core capital, according to
Reuters.
The cost of insuring senior bank debt against default, as
measured by the iTraxx Senior Financials index, has dropped from
over 300bp in November 2011 to 80bp, while Greek 10-year bond
yields - which stood at over 30% in the middle of 2012 - have
rallied 210bp since the start of the year to 6.15%.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)