LONDON, June 30 (IFR) - The Luxembourg Stock Exchange has suspended the trading of all bonds from seven Greek issuers, according to a statement on its website.

The issuers in question are the sovereign itself, the country's four major banks - Alpha Bank, Eurobank, National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank - Hellenic Railways, and National Bank of Greece Funding.

Trading platform Tradeweb has announced that it has blocked a number of Greek government bonds and other Greek securities following a notification from the UK Financial Conduct Authority received on Monday. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker)