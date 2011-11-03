ATHENS Nov 3 Greece's planned referendum should not be about membership of the euro, Deputy Finance Minister Pantelis Oikonomou said on NET TV, rejecting what he called an ultimatum after the leaders of Germany and France said Athens would not receive another cent in European aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.

"I am against holding a referendum on the euro, this would be totally inopportune," Oikonomou said. "We have received an ultimatum, foreigners interfere into what we will vote upon in the referendum."

Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos also said earlier on Thursday that Greece's participation in the euro could not depend on a referendum.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)