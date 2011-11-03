ATHENS Nov 3 Greece's planned referendum should
not be about membership of the euro, Deputy Finance Minister
Pantelis Oikonomou said on NET TV, rejecting what he called an
ultimatum after the leaders of Germany and France said Athens
would not receive another cent in European aid until it decides
whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.
"I am against holding a referendum on the euro, this would
be totally inopportune," Oikonomou said. "We have received an
ultimatum, foreigners interfere into what we will vote upon in
the referendum."
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos also said earlier on
Thursday that Greece's participation in the euro could not
depend on a referendum.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)