ATHENS, Sept 27 Greek lawmakers approved an unpopular property tax law on Tuesday that is crucial to a new austerity campaign the government has proposed so it can meet the terms of its international bailout and continue receiving aid funds.

All 154 of the ruling Socialist PASOK party's deputies voted in favour of the measure, winning a majority in the 300-seat parliament. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; writing by Michael Winfrey)