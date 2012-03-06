LONDON, March 6 Investors in a Swiss-law
governed Greek government bond have teamed up to challenge the
terms of Athens' proposed bond swap, highlighting the wave of
litigation the country could face in trying to cut its debt.
New York law firm Bingham McCutchen, which is advising the
group, said members held a "material" portion of the 650 million
Swiss Franc ($707 million) bond, which is due to mature in 2013,
and invited others to come forward.
"The group is ... exploring means to address its concerns
and to protect the rights of holders of the bonds," Bingham said
in a statement.
Bondholders have until Thursday to decide whether or not to
accept Greece's bond swap, which is aimed at wiping 100 billion
euros ($131 billion) from the country's debt pile and will
saddle investors with losses of more than 50 percent.
Upping the rhetoric, Greece's Debt Management Agency said on
Tuesday that if it gets enough support, it intends to make
losses "binding on all holders of these bonds" and said the
offer was the best deal they would get, echoing comments by
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos to Reuters on Monday.
While many of the large bank and insurance holders have said
they will accept the deal, some smaller holders, particularly in
the more investor-friendly foreign law bonds, may hold out.
Some believe that they can squeeze a better payout from
Athens through the courts, lawyers and advisers have said.
Bingham said Tim DeSieno is the main representative of the
2013 bond group.
DeSieno has advised Dominican Republic bondholders in
connection with the country's sovereign bond restructuring and
advised creditors of Argentina, Belize and Ecuador, according to
Bingham's website.
($1 = 0.9190 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
