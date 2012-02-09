* Measure natural resources use, loss to track economy
* Green accounting could help achieve Rio+20 goals
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain will urge businesses
and governments to start accounting for natural capital as an
additional way of measuring economic activity at a U.N.
sustainability summit in June, its environment minister said on
Thursday.
This could mean moving towards a concept of GDP+, or
measuring the use or loss of natural resources like water,
agriculture and forests to gauge economic activity, in addition
to relying solely on economic output.
"A snapshot of the state of economies based on GDP (gross
domestic product) is too narrow," Caroline Spelman told
reporters after a speech to businesses and non-governmental
organisations on the UK's aims for the Rio+20 summit.
"Green accounting would work for all countries. We believe
you can really drive significant 'greening' if you take proper
account of the value of natural capital in your government
accounts," she added.
Currently, governments compile national accounts to track
the activity of their economies and the data is used to
calculate economic indicators like GDP.
Some countries have experimented with environmental
accounting over the past 20 years, but there is no international
consensus on a standardised method of doing it.
Representatives from around the world will gather in Rio de
Janeiro in June to try to hammer out sustainable development
goals at the Rio+20 conference, named after a ground-breaking
meeting in the Brazilian city 20 years ago.
A draft negotiating text has been criticised for being too
vague and Spelman said it "lacks focus and ambition."
"We would like to supply some content to some of these
sustainable development goals. Accounting for natural capital is
one of the tools to be put in place to achieve them," she said.
"What nature provides for free is a cost to the economy if
it is not there."
If there were no pollinators - creatures such as bees that
enable flower fertilisation - it would cost the UK economy 400
million pounds ($633 million) a year to substitute them, she
added.
The UK government is setting up a committee that will report
on the state of England's natural capital and the UK's Office of
National Statistics is trying to embed natural capital in the
country's environmental accounts by 2020, Spelman said.
"The long term goal of a more integrated set of accounts for
the UK is ambitious, but necessary," said Alan McGill, partner
at PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
"At the moment, we're measuring growth, but not impact, and
a new reporting model will give us a more complete picture."
($1 = 0.6322 British pounds)
(Editing by Anthony Barker)