NEW YORK/LONDON/SINGAPORE, March 30 (IFR) - Green bond
issuance could come close to tripling to US$100bn this year by
one estimate, but growth in the market will depend on commonly
agreed standards on what constitutes a Green bond and
transparency as to how proceeds are used.
To this end, the International Capital Market Association
(ICMA) announced revised Green bond principles on Friday - a
voluntary set of guidelines for the sector, focusing on the
issue of transparency.
"There is a strong emphasis on transparency and accuracy. To
this end, it is recommended for issuers to use external
assurance from second and third parties to get an independent
verification of how the funds are directed," said Nicholas
Pfaff, senior director at ICMA.
The new set of principles devotes an entire section to
assurance, and details how external reviews and consultation
could be used and how an audit process can be established for
allocation of proceeds.
One of the main concerns among issuers is that impact
reporting standards could prove a costly exercise and could be a
deterrent for potential Green bond issuers. Market participants
at an ICMA conference warned on Friday that setting the bar too
high would scare off possible borrowers.
"Transparency is important, but we must set a low base and
allow issuers to find their way to the framework," said
Christopher Flensborg, head of sustainable products and product
development at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.
Marie Gerard, vice-president, sustainable development
performance and management at GDF Suez, agreed, saying that too
strict a requirement should not be imposed "in order not to kill
the market".
But improved transparency is seen as a necessary development
to assure existing investors and to bring a broader set of
buyers in.
"From an investor point of view, it is valuable to hear how
the projects will lead to outcomes. The emphasis of impact
reporting on environmental outcomes is a subtle but important
change to the principles," said Manuel Lewin, head of
responsible investment at Zurich Insurance Group.
In addition, the market would lose its credibility if there
were to be one incident where a corporate was deliberately
misleading investors with a bond that was not green, said an
analyst.
An ICMA source told IFR on the sidelines of the conference
that reputational damage was always a concern, but that he was
satisfied the current principles would keep issuers to green
standards.
CHANGING DYNAMIC
Until now, the Green bond market has been led by
public-sector issuers. In 2014, there was US$36.6bn of issuance,
of which development banks and municipalities comprised 57%.
Last week alone, two new SSAR issuers completed deals and
two others announced their intention to issue. EIB sold a 250m
tap of its 1.25% 2026 ECoop issue, the longest Green bond
outstanding, and KfW priced its first ever Green bond in the
Kangaroo format, an A$600m 5.25-year trade.
Meanwhile, FMO and Ile-de-France have announced fixed income
roadshows ahead of potential sustainability bonds in coming
weeks.
Climate Bonds Initiative, a non-profit group based in
London, believes Green bond issuance is likely to hit US$50bn in
2015 and could even reach US$100bn.
One of the most promising areas for growth, however, is in
the corporate sector, according to analysts at Standard &
Poor's. Corporate Green bond issuance in 2015 could reach
US$30bn, an increase of more than 50% on the US$19.1bn raised
since the market began in earnest at the beginning of last year,
the analysts said.
There is still an air of caution about this sector, given
that issuance has so far been driven by a handful of issuers
such as GDF Suez and Toyota.
"Green bonds are still in the early stages and a lot of the
future development will be based on credibility and standards
that are being set and met by corporate issuers," said S&P
infrastructure finance analyst Michael Wilkins.
The broadening of the investor base will be a key element.
"What we still have is a scarcity of large funds that have a
mandate to invest by criteria that are green," said a
strategist. "Until there is greater acceptance, and there are
accepted guidelines around funds that are against CO2 or dirty
fuel or vice bonds, it is still a relatively small segment of
the corporate bond world and reserved for more specialised
investors rather than the mainstream."
ASIAN GIANT
The real game-changer could be when Asia - and particularly
China - enters this sector with conviction. China needs a hefty
amount of funding to fund green development, as it attempts to
repair the damage from the heavily polluting industries that
have fuelled its rapid economic growth.
A report by the Climate Bonds Initiative and the
International Institute for Sustainable Development this month
cited official Chinese data as saying the country would require
annual investment of Rmb2trn (US$322bn).
Green bond issuance has been picking up in Asia in recent
months. After Yes Bank last month printed India's first Green
bond in rupees, Export-Import Bank of India on March 24 sold a
US$500m five-year Green dollar bond, the country's first in the
currency.
(Reporting by Mariana Santibanez, Abhinav Ramnarayan and Daniel
Stanton; Editing by Helene Durand, Philip Wright)