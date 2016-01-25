Jan 25 Harvest Capital Strategies, one of the
biggest investors in prepaid cards issuer Green Dot Corp
, said it is seeking an immediate replacement of Green
Dot's chief executive, Steve Streit.
Streit, also the president and chairman of Green Dot, must
be replaced due to his persistently poor performance, misleading
and inconsistent investor communications and inability to
deliver on promises to shareholders, Harvest said in a letter to
Green Dot's board.
Shares of Green Dot, an issuer of prepaid MasterCard and
Visa cards in the United States, have dipped by about 70 percent
since its IPO in 2010.
Harvest Capital, which owns 6.2 percent of Green Dot's
outstanding shares, added that Streit is struggling with the
basic aspects of running Green Dot and is deficient in areas of
distribution, pricing and operations.
Harvest Capital said Green Dot's compensation committee had
also given out excessive pay, irrespective of performance, to
Steve Streit and former CFO Grace Wang.
Harvest Capital also recommended in the letter that if there
is no leadership change at Green Dot, then it should hire a
financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives, as a
short-term remedy, rather than allowing the current management
team to continue destroying shareholder value.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)