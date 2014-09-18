Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
Sept 18 Debit card provider Green Dot Corp said it was lowering its full-year profit outlook due to increased operating costs related to its acquisition of Santa Barbara Tax Products Group.
Green Dot said it would buy the consumer tax refund transaction processor for about $320 million in cash and stock.
The company cut its earnings forecast to $1.25-$1.29 per share from $1.37-$1.41.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.42 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
March 14 U.S. electronics payments processor Euronet Worldwide Inc offered to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for more than $1 billion, trumping a bid by Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.